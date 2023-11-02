Big court bill for BMW driver caught going at more than double the speed limit

A speed camera caught Ranjit Singh driving a BMW at 47mph in a 20mph zone on June 5.

The 59-year-old, from Bloxwich Road South, Willenhall, was travelling along the A4020 Uxbridge Road in Southall, west London, when he was clocked.

Singh admitted speeding when his case was dealt with as a single justice procedure at Willesden Magistrates Court on October 25.

He was fined £660, had six points added to his licence and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £264 surcharge.

In total he must pay £1,024.