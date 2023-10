Judge's words for callous killer who refused to leave his cell and face justice for Christmas murder

Ruthless killer Thomas Grant has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a virtual stranger on Christmas Day, hours after she took him into her home.

Thomas Grant refused to face the judge who sentenced him. Photo: Staffordshire Police Grant, 28, refused to leave his cell yesterday to be sentenced for murdering Lucy Clews in her home in West Chadsmoor, Staffordshire.