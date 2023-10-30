Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager who damaged railway station ordered to pay compensation

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished:

A youth who caused almost £2,000 worth of damage to a railway station has been found guilty of criminal damage.

Sandwell & Dudley station
Sandwell & Dudley station

The ticket office window at Sandwell & Dudley station was damaged by the teenager in February 2022, leaving the train operator with a repair bill of £1,908.50.

A 15-year-old boy charged with criminal damage denied the offence, but was found guilty at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The teenager, from the borough of Sandwell, was given a conditional discharge for nine months and ordered to pay £500 compensation, the responsibility of which officially falls to his parents or guardians.

Sandwell & Dudley station is operated by West Midlands Trains on the line between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sandwell
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News