Teenager who damaged railway station ordered to pay compensation

Sandwell & Dudley station

The ticket office window at Sandwell & Dudley station was damaged by the teenager in February 2022, leaving the train operator with a repair bill of £1,908.50.

A 15-year-old boy charged with criminal damage denied the offence, but was found guilty at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The teenager, from the borough of Sandwell, was given a conditional discharge for nine months and ordered to pay £500 compensation, the responsibility of which officially falls to his parents or guardians.