Eight penalty points added to licence of uninsured driver who didn't report accident

By David StubbingsWest BromwichCrimePublished:

Eight penalty points have been added to the licence of a driver who failed to report a crash.

Hiva Jamkhgneh was found guilty in his absence in a case heard at Loughborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old from Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, was driving a black Mercedes in Leicester on February 28 when it was involved in an accident that left a woman injured.

Jamkhgneh never entered a plea to the charges of being a driver who failed to report an accident and using a vehicle without insurance, and the case against him was proved in his absence.

He was fined £660 and had his driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points for the first offence, while his licence was endorsed again - this time with no points - for the insurance offence.

Costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264 were also imposed, meaning he must pay £1,014.

