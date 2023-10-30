Notification Settings

Car delivery firm ordered to pay £2,000 after court appearance

By David StubbingsPublished:

A firm which delivers vehicles between dealerships and to other customers must pay more than £2,000 after appearing in court.

The car involved was an Audi

We Deliver Cars, based in Hall Lane, Walsall Wood, was found guilty at Nottingham Magistrates Court of failing to give information relating to identifying a driver when required by police.

The charge dates back to an incident involving an Audi in Arnold, Nottingham on September 23 last year, when the driver was suspected of committing an offence.

The company pleaded not guilty, but on Friday, October 20, was found guilty and fined £1,000.

We Deliver Cars was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a surcharge of £400.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

