Wolverhampton businessman facing jail over £259,000 payment for cut-price stolen chicken meat

Caernarfon Crown Court. Picture: Google

Rana Dhaia, 57, of Ambergate Road, Wolverhampton, was found guilty by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday of acquiring criminal property from 2 Sisters Food Group at Llangefni in Anglesey.

He had denied the charge and told his counsel Simon Mintz he had never knowingly bought stolen cut-price chicken from a man who introduced himself as a “broker”.

Dhaia, who had a West Midlands chicken wholesaler, Townsend Poultry, said he never questioned that his supplies were stolen.

“I was never suspicious about it because it used to be delivered in a lorry,” Dhaia said during his trial.

Prosecutor Richard Edwards said the huge amount of chicken thighs would have cost £378,000 if obtained legitimately. Mr Edwards alleged Dhaia had been willing to break the law and knew “full well” what was going on.

The jury took less than 90 minutes to convict Dhaia, who was bailed for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Recorder Benjamin Blakemore said: "He should be under no illusion an offence of this nature, on this scale, is highly likely to attract a custodial sentence.”