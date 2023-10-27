The brutal attack occurred on Market Street in Hednesford when the victims were passing the Jaipur restaurant. Photo: Google

The couple were passing the Jaipur restaurant on Market Street in Hednesford on their way home, just before 12.30am on Sunday, October 8, when two males got out of their vehicle and attacked them.

One of the assailants punched the woman in the face, and when her partner came to her aid, he was hit over the head with what is believed to be a metal bar.

He was given 11 staples in the head due to his injuries.

The two attackers are believed to have been in an Audi A4 and Staffordshire Police is now appealing for information about the violent incident.

PC Lucy Baker said: "This was a particularly vicious attack and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us trace those responsible. If you have any information regarding this please call 101."

Officers are continuing with their initial inquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information or CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.