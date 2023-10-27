Bike seized by police will be crushed as cops target anti-social behaviour in Walsall

West Midlands Police seized another off-road bike in Walsall this week which will be crushed.

Neighbourhood officers from Bloxwich joined West Midlands Police's off-road bike team on Tuesday to concentrate on hotspots in the area.

One bike was seized for no insurance and will now be crushed.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "You told us about the problems with illegal-bikes blighting your neighbourhoods and we have taken action seizing more than 40 bikes this year.

"We crushed dozens of bikes last Friday as part of Op Advance – a 24 hour intensive day of action in Walsall.

"We carry out regular operations to combat illegal biking under Op Adhesion where we link up with partners including Staffordshire Police, the Walsall local authority and receive support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as well as our drone team."

Inspector Pete Poolton, Neighbourhood policing manager for Walsall, said: "We continue to seize off-road bikes which cause a nuisance and blight the quality of people’s lives. We have crushed dozens of bikes and will continue to crush them.

"Illegal off-road biking is having a serious impact on our local communities and we simply won’t tolerate it."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "Anti-social behaviour and illegal off-road biking is a Walsall LPA priority. These bikes are often driven dangerously on roads and green spaces causing significant upset to our local communities.

"Some are stolen and being used to commit crime such as theft, burglary and other related offences.

"Our officers also carry out prevention and education work. Many of the bikes seized have been given to the rider by older people and parents need to be sensible and take responsibility."

If you have concerns or issues with off road vehicles you can visit Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.