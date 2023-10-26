Two men charged after police officers bitten and punched in Birmingham

Two men have been charged following the attack

The West Midlands Police officers were hurt during the incident in Villa Road, Lozells, on Tuesday.

The officers were on patrol at the time of the attack and were authorised to use dispersal order powers in response to recent concerns raised over "suspicious" activity in the area.

They reportedly spoke to a man and asked him to leave the area before some of the officers were punched and bitten.

A bike was also thrown at them but with the assistance of a member of the public, a man was detained.

Hamad Gernas, 22, of Hamilton Road, Birmingham has since been charged with three counts of aggravated bodily harm.

Adam Issa, 30, of no fixed address, was also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class B drugs.

The pair were remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Three officers were taken to hospital following the attack and have been treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Det Sup Jim Munro, from the Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: “Our officers are on the front-line every minute of every day - often putting their own safety at risk - to help and protect the public in their time of need.