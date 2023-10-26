Notification Settings

Loan shark suspects charged after police raid West Bromwich house

By Daniel WaltonWest BromwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man and woman have both been charged with suspected illegal money lending offences following a major operation.

Police arrested the two people when they searched a house in West Bromwich
The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) worked with officers from West Midlands Police to execute a warrant at an address in West Bromwich, on Wednesday.

Officers arrested a man aged 45, and a woman aged 43, both of Beeches Road, and also seized documentation and electronic devices.

The suspects have been charged with illegal money lending and bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court.

The man will appear on November 21 and the woman on November 23.

The IMLT worked in partnership with Sandwell Trading Standards to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders.

Tony Quigley, head of IMLT, said: "We will not tolerate illegal money lending in England and we continue to work with our partners to investigate them and help protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"If you or anyone you know has been targeted by an illegal lender or has any information about illegal lenders then please get in touch with our team in complete confidence. We can offer you support and advice."

