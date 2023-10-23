Notification Settings

Police appeal after passenger spits at bus inspector who challenged her for not paying fare

By Eleanor Lawson

A bus inspector was spat on in Birmingham after challenging a passenger for not paying her fare.

Image released by West Midlands Police
The incident happened after the passenger got on the 97 bus near Bordesley Railway Station at 2.10pm on Thursday, October 5.

Police, who have released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident, are now appealing for information to identify the passenger involved.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "She is described as being black, wearing a lilac beanie hat, a black hooded jacket with black over-ear headphones and a bag with a black strap.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting reference 20/520493/23, or call us on 101.

"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."









