Police appeal after passenger spits at bus inspector who challenged her for not paying fare

Image released by West Midlands Police

The incident happened after the passenger got on the 97 bus near Bordesley Railway Station at 2.10pm on Thursday, October 5.

Police, who have released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident, are now appealing for information to identify the passenger involved.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "She is described as being black, wearing a lilac beanie hat, a black hooded jacket with black over-ear headphones and a bag with a black strap.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting reference 20/520493/23, or call us on 101.