Transit driver with front suspension 'not held together securely' gets 11 points on licence

Cornel Ciorcan was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates Court on October 12 after he previously admitted motoring offences.

The 37-year-old was stopped on Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton, on June 21 this year where police found the 'front suspension was not held together securely'. They also found he was driving without insurance.

Ciorcan, of Norfolk Road, Wolverhampton, had his driving licence endorsed with three points for using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury, and a further eight for driving without third party insurance.