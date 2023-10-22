Driver who failed to stop after crash that left two people injured appears in court

Samuel Jones failed to stop after a crash in Bridgnorth

Samuel Jones was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A442 Kidderminster Road at Bridgnorth on April 14 when he was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia.

The collision injured two people, but the 30-year-old failed to stop or report the collision.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Wednesday, Jones, of Woodlands Close in Broseley wood, admitted both accident offences as well as a third charge of driving without due care and attention.

The court endorsed his driving licence with seven points and fined him £270.