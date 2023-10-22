Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver who failed to stop after crash that left two people injured appears in court

By David StubbingsCrimePublished:

Seven penalty points have been added to the driving licence of a motorist who failed to stop after an accident that left two people injured.

Samuel Jones failed to stop after a crash in Bridgnorth
Samuel Jones failed to stop after a crash in Bridgnorth

Samuel Jones was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A442 Kidderminster Road at Bridgnorth on April 14 when he was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia.

The collision injured two people, but the 30-year-old failed to stop or report the collision.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Wednesday, Jones, of Woodlands Close in Broseley wood, admitted both accident offences as well as a third charge of driving without due care and attention.

The court endorsed his driving licence with seven points and fined him £270.

He was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a £104 surcharge.

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News