'Vile' flasher removed trousers on train before exposing himself to mother and daughter

Tabrez Ali

Outraged passengers challenged Tabrez Ali, 39, as the train approached Wolverhampton railway station where he risked death attempting to outrun station staff.

Ali was on the the Manchester to Peterborough service on Tuesday, October 3, when he sat opposite the mother and child and removed his trousers to expose himself. Unnerved the mother moved but Tabrez followed her.

It was then passengers intervened with a man shouting "leave them alone" as others shepherded his victims to the back of the train.

Two days later Ali, of Vere Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to exposure and trespass at Black Country Magistrates’ Court, Brierley Hill.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £154 and to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

Detectives revealed during questioning, Ali showed no remorse for his actions. Even when he was shown bodycam footage from the arresting officer proving it was him, he still kept quiet. In the video, which was shown to court Ali could be seen and heard threatening the arresting officer.

Investigating Officer, DC Thomas Walker, branded Ali "vile" and welcomed his immediate imprisonment.

He said: “Ali was a vile offender targeting a mother and her young daughter for his own sexual gratification – and as a result he has found himself imprisoned just two days later.

“Women and girls have the absolute right to travel safely and without harassment, without offenders like Ali subjecting them to such repulsive behaviour.

“I wish to extend my thanks to the fellow passengers who intervened during the incident and to the victim supporting our investigation.