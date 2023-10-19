Notification Settings

Stop and search powers introduced in Walsall after disorder in Bloxwich

By Eleanor LawsonBloxwichCrimePublished:

Stop and search powers have been enforced in Walsall after an "incident of disorder" in Bloxwich on Wednesday.

Section 60 powers have been enforced in the outlined areas. Photo: West Midlands Police.
The Section 60 order will allow police to stop and search people for weapons without needing specific grounds.

The powers will be enforced in Blakenall, Bloxwich East, and Bloxwich West until 12pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re using special powers to keep people in Walsall safe today following an incident of disorder.

"We were called to Croxdene Avenue in Bloxwich shortly before 1pm yesterday (Wed) to reports of disorder between a group of men. No one was injured.

"Damage was caused to the windows of a home and a car parked on the drive after a weapon was fired. There was also disorder involving other weapons.

"As a result, we’ll be using section 60 powers in the Blakenall, Bloxwich East and Bloxwich West areas of the borough until 12pm tomorrow (Friday)."

Police also arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of offences including violent disorder, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and possessing a knife in a public place.

They both remain in custody and enquiries continue as West Midlands Police look to arrest others involved.

The force are currently studying CCTV footage to establish exactly what happened and have introduced extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

Superintendent Pervez Mohammed of Walsall Police said: “We’re working hard to understand what has happened and why, and are taking swift action to prevent any further disorder.

“We don’t use section 60 powers lightly, but we will use all our powers to ensure the safety of people in the area.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 2136 of October 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

