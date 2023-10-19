Car thief jailed for running over a PC before ramming police van during high speed chase

St John's Road, Tipton

Kiya Longmore was spotted on a Tipton street during the Easter Holidays and refused to unlock his stolen Ford Focus doors when approached by police.

He then reversed at speed knocking down and officer and then ramming a police van before speeding off through residential streets at over 70mph.

The policeman sustained several injuries including bruised thighs, back and neck and the van was damaged too.

Longmore, 23, was jailed for 16 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court, sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court, yesterday (Wednesday).

In May Longmore, from no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of taking a car without the consent, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, two charges of driving whilst disqualified, driving with insurance and driving a car without consent.

The two cars which Longmore had stolen, a Citroen Picasso and a Ford Focus, had both been left unattended by owners, with the keys inside the vehicle.

Prosecuting Kirsty Allman said: "On April 12, you were spotted on St John's Road, in Tipton, and approached by police officers. They knocked the window of the Ford Focus you were in but you refused to unlock the doors.

"It was a densely populated area, during the Easter Holidays when there were families on the streets, and you tried to get away by driving dangerously."

She added: "You reversed and hit an officer, damaged a police van and then drove at speed away. The officer following you said they reached 70mph but still did not close the gap to your car."

Robert Cowley, defending, told the court Longmore should have been sentenced a lot sooner.

He said: "My client pleaded guilty in May and was told he would be sentenced in June, however, on four different occasions he has been given a date for sentencing and it has been adjourned."

He added: "Speaking to him today I can say he realises in his own words 'it is time to grow up' and I hope he will."

Recorder Patrick Upward KC told Longmore it was indeed time to grow up.

He said: "You are being sentenced to 16 months, and you will serve half of that, with the time you have already spent in custody, you can look forward to starting the new life you have spoken about.

"You will be disqualified from driving for two years, and I will extend that by eight months to take into account the time you will have spent in custody on release."