Robbery and thief suspect charged with taking large amounts of cheese, chocolate and alcohol

Police have charged Matthew Lockley with 13 offences, including stealing cheese

Matthew Lockley has been charged with 13 offences dating from between September 20 and October 12.

The 40-year-old, of Limes Road, Dudley, appeared in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday where he faced charges of eight robberies, two burglaries and three thefts.

The robbery charges include accusations of taking various food and drink items from men and women, including: food worth £355 on October 11; whiskey worth £23.50 on October 10; meat worth £105 on October 10; alcohol gift sets worth £100 on October 10; cheese worth £159 on October 9; chocolate worth £300 on October 8; two bottles of vodka worth £40 on October 2; cheese worth £300 on October 1.

The three theft from a shop charges are all located at Tesco Express, and are: 18 blocks of cheese worth £96.30 on September 20; 15 boxes of chocolate worth £50 on September 18; 16 boxes of coffee worth £91.40 on September 10.

Lockley is also accused of two burglary offences: alcohol worth £300 from the Five Ways Inn in Himley Road on October 12; a bike, gilet and rucksack worth £400 from a home in Dudley on September 13.