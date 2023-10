Instead of paying £22.60, Rahath Mahmood must pay more than £500 after he was convicted of fare dodging

Rahath Mahmood was caught without a ticket on a Transport for Wales (TfW) service between Gloucester and Caardiff Central on April 6.

The case against the 29-year-old, of West Bromwich Road, Walsall, was proved in his absence at the Welsh capital's magistrates court on October 12.

Mahmood was fined £220 and ordered to pay £22.60 to TfW for the ticket he never bought.

He was also ordered to pay £185 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.