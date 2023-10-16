Wolverhampton man, 38, charged with weapon and drug offences

Qasif Hussain, 38, from Oxley, Wolverhampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis and possessing criminal property.

The 38-year-old has also been charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

The charge comes after Staffordshire Police searched the inside of a vehicle on Market Street, Hednesford, last Friday, where they found the class A and class B drugs, alongside two mobile phones.

Officers later searched an address, finding more drugs and a quantity of cash. The officers went on to search another address where they discovered drugs and weapons.