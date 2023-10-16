Machete-wielding man who lured woman to property before raping her jailed for 15 years

Naveed Hussain has been jailed for 15 years.

Naveed Hussain persuaded the woman to visit the property in Handsworth, Birmingham, before subjecting her to a horrific ordeal last November.

The 33-year-old locked the woman in a room with him, showed her a machete which she feared he would use, before repeatedly raping her.

After fleeing the area she came across a passer-by who could she was distressed and called for paramedics, who in turn contacted West Midlands Police.

The woman bravely recalled what happened and gave a strong description which led officers to arrest Hussain in Handsworth shortly afterwards.

He was found with a knife in his trousers and a subsequent search of the house resulted in the discovery of the machete.

Hussain, of Alexandra Road in Handsworth, was convicted of rape and possession of a weapon following a trial.

He was sentenced to 15 years in jail and ordered to be put on the sex offender's register for life at Birmingham Crown Court last Tuesday (October 10).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We have a team of specially trained officers within our public protection unit who are committed to bringing offenders like Hussain to justice.

"If you are a survivor of sexual abuse, please report it to us. Our priority is you and we will support you through every single step of the process, from your initial call to court.