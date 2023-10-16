Notification Settings

Liam Payne hit with driving ban after he's caught speeding in pick-up truck

By David Stubbings

Wolverhampton-born popstar Liam Payne has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding.

Liam Payne is not allowed to drive for the next six months
The former One Direction star was snapped by a speed camera in west London travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone while at the wheel of a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on February 24.

In papers submitted to Lavender Hill Magistrates Court in September, the 30-year-old admitted speeding along the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherds Bush.

In his mitigation, the singer said: "I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding."

He responded to a request for details about his finances by agreeing to pay a fine within 14 days, but added: “I am self-employed and cannot provide the information at this stage."

The sentencing was heard as a behind-closed-doors Single Justice Procedure case, where magistrates assess the case in private - without public or press - based on written evidence from police and the defendant.

Payne, who lives in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, was given a six-month driving ban by the same court on Monday, October 9, after four points were added to his driving licence; the court noting this was "obligatory due to repeat offending"

He was also ordered to pay £500, made up of a £293 fine, £117 victim surcharge and £93 costs.

In August, he postponed his scheduled tour of South America after suffering from a “serious kidney infection”.

Payne said the infection was something “I wouldn’t wish on anyone” and had been instructed by doctors to “rest and recover”.

He was part of the original line-up of the boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

Payne, of Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, is not due to attend court for his sentencing hearing as it is being dealt with through the Single Justice Procedure – which allows the court to deal with case based on written evidence alone.

