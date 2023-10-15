Notification Settings

Porsche driver caught over the alcohol limit on M6 gets road ban and hefty court bill

By David StubbingsWalsallCrimePublished: Comments

A man caught drink-driving a Porsche on a motorway has been banned from the road.

Sean McCoy failed a breath test after driving on the M6

Police caught Sean McCoy on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junction 10, for Walsall, and 10A, for the M54 on September 23.

A breath test confirmed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday (12), the 37-year-old was banned from driving for 16 months.

McCoy, of Marychurch Road in Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, was also ordered to pay an £807 fine, £135 costs and a £323 surcharge. In total he must pay £1,265.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

