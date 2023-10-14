Lorry driver 'over four times drink drive limit' banned after crashing into stationary truck

The aftermath of the collision required a large clean-up operation

Cannock Magistrates Court disqualified 62-year-old haulier Keith Talbot from driving for for two years and four months as a result of the crash on February 16.

The court heard that Talbot was driving a lorry on the A38 travelling towards Branston, Burton-on-Trent, when he drove into another lorry parked up in a layby.

The crash resulted in a sizeable amount of goods being spilled over both carriages which required a large clean-up operation to get the roads cleared.

Staffordshire Police said Talbot provided a roadside breath test of 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and was arrested at the scene. In later readings he provided a sample of 103 microgrammes, well above the legal limit of 35.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving in August.

As part of his sentencing on October 5, Talbot, or Carlos Place, Newcastle under Lyme, was ordered to pay court costs of £135, a surcharge of £114, attend 20 days of rehabilitation and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

PC Martin Randle, of Staffordshire Police, said: "Talbot put other road user’s lives at risk while driving under the influence of alcohol.

"We welcome the court’s decision to ban him from driving. Our roads have no place for such dangerous and reckless behaviour which could’ve easily resulted in serious or fatal injury.