Police visit Wolverhampton hotels to help staff spot the signs of child exploitation

An anti-exploitation poster

West Midlands Police is clamping down on all types of exploitation of youngsters, whether it is sexual or forcing young people to commit crimes like drug dealing.

Officers from other agencies, including the Wolverhampton Exploitation hub, joined officers in the city centre on Wednesday night.

A Wolverhampton Police spokesman said: "Our specialist officers who support youngsters and vulnerable adults who are at risk of being exploited have been visiting hotels to raise awareness and help staff spot the signs.

"The SOCEx (Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation) team were out in Wolverhampton city centre yesterday evening with council licensing officers and partners from the Wolverhampton Exploitation hub."

The spokesman added: "They visited a number of hotels to raise awareness of exploitation, which involves anyone being groomed, forced or coerced into doing something they don't want to for someone else's gain.

"This can happen to anyone and can include sexual or criminal acts, including dealing drugs."

Officers spoke in detail to hotel staff about warning signs and red flags concerning the behaviour of their guests.

The police spokesman added: "Last night's work included talking to hotel staff about the signs they should look out for and arranging training to further develop their knowledge."

"Young people can be exploited with the initial excitement of having new friends who ‘look out for them’, they might buy them new gifts, take them away from home or their friends.

"Once trust has been gained, exploitation begins. Child exploitation can look like many things – drugs, sexual grooming, carrying weapons, and being forced to commit crimes."