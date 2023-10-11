Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after police chase involving helicopter is released on bail

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgeCrimePublished:

A man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving following a chase through the streets of Stourbridge has been released on police bail.

The driver of this Porsche was arrested after a chase down the Stourbridge Canal. Photo: Brierley Hill Police
The driver of this Porsche was arrested after a chase down the Stourbridge Canal. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The chase saw the driver of a stolen Porsche with what were believed to be cloned plates speed off after being seen by officers from Brierley Hill police while out on patrol in Stourbridge at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The car chase ended after the driver abandoned the car on Mill Race Lane and was seen running off down towards Canal Street and the Stourbridge Canal before he was later arrested.

A police helicopter was called into action to help with the search, while officers conducted a full area search to find the 21-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed the man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News