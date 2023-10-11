Man arrested after police chase involving helicopter is released on bail

The driver of this Porsche was arrested after a chase down the Stourbridge Canal. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The chase saw the driver of a stolen Porsche with what were believed to be cloned plates speed off after being seen by officers from Brierley Hill police while out on patrol in Stourbridge at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The car chase ended after the driver abandoned the car on Mill Race Lane and was seen running off down towards Canal Street and the Stourbridge Canal before he was later arrested.

A police helicopter was called into action to help with the search, while officers conducted a full area search to find the 21-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.