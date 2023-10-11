Notification Settings

Crime commissioner and police to answer public questions on firearms licensing

By Dominic Robertson

West Mercia's police and crime commissioner will be holding a Facebook Live session – focussing on firearms licensing.

PCC John Campion
PCC John Campion

The session will take place from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 1.

People will be able to raise their views, experiences and confidence in the current performance of the Firearms Licensing Unit (FLU).

The virtual event comes after PCC John Campion raised significant concerns over the performance of the unit and the delays experienced by the public.

Outlining the work of the FLU and answering questions submitted by the public, Chief Inspector Callie Bradley from West Mercia Police will also join Mr Campion on the Facebook Live session.

Questions can be submitted beforehand by emailing opcccomms@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, they can be asked live on the West Mercia PCC Facebook page.

Mr Campion said: “I hear regularly from residents, business owners, MPs and councillors about the current delays. The Facebook Live session builds on the successful Community Conversation event which took place in Herefordshire, allowing communities across West Mercia to get involved.

“I look forward to talking to and answering the public’s questions on Wednesday, November 1, on the West Mercia PCC Facebook page.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

