West Mercia Chief Constable speaks of 'privilege of her life' as she signs off for last time

Chief Constable Mills left the force on Friday ahead of taking up a position as an assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police.
In a social media post she revealed she will be taking two weeks vacation before starting her new job.
For West Mercia, Alex Murray has taken over as the temporary Chief Constable, while the force looks for a permanent replacement.
As I go on 2 weeks leave prior to starting @metpoliceuk proud to hand the leadership of @WMerciaPolice to @AlMurrayWMercia while @WestMerciaPCC selects the next Chief Constable.— Chief Constable Pippa Mills (@CCPippaMills) October 7, 2023
It’s been the privilege of my life to lead the dedicated women and men of the force #thankyou pic.twitter.com/JZI8NH2npJ
In a social media post showing her shaking hands with her replacement, Chief Constable Mills said: "As I go on two weeks leave prior to starting @metpoliceuk proud to hand the leadership of @WMerciaPolice to @AlMurrayWMercia while @WestMerciaPCC selects the next Chief Constable.
"It’s been the privilege of my life to lead the dedicated women and men of the force #thankyou."
The post came after West Mercia Police's official account released a video of the Chief Constable being given an emotional guard of honour on Friday as she left the force's headquarters for the final time.