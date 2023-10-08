Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver narrowly avoids prison after seriously injuring motorcycle passenger

By David TooleyStaffordCrimePublished: Comments

A driver who seriously injured a motorcycle passenger when he cut a corner and collided with a bike has avoided going to jail.

Shaun Davidson-King admitted driving carelessly at Cannock Magistrates Court
Shaun Davidson-King admitted driving carelessly at Cannock Magistrates Court

Shaun Davidson-King was travelling on Wildwood Drive, Stafford, on October 8 last year when he hit the bike carrying a rider and passenger.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 39-year-old admitted causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving. The court was told his driving caused a "serious injury to the leg of Francis Scott who was a passenger on the motorcycle".

Davidson-King, of Valley Road, Wolverhampton, was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

The court also imposed costs of £185 and a surcharge of £154.

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News