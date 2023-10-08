Driver narrowly avoids prison after seriously injuring motorcycle passenger

Shaun Davidson-King admitted driving carelessly at Cannock Magistrates Court

Shaun Davidson-King was travelling on Wildwood Drive, Stafford, on October 8 last year when he hit the bike carrying a rider and passenger.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 39-year-old admitted causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving. The court was told his driving caused a "serious injury to the leg of Francis Scott who was a passenger on the motorcycle".

Davidson-King, of Valley Road, Wolverhampton, was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the next year.