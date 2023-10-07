Man who exposed himself before a child in Wolverhampton is locked up

Tabrez Ali has been jailed for 18 weeks after exposing himself

Tabrez Ali committed his offences in Wolverhampton on Tuesday, before admitting them in the city's magistrates court two days later.

The 39-year-old admitted exposure in the city and trespass at the railway station.

For the exposure offence, Ali, of Vere Road in Peterborough, was jailed for 18 weeks. The court noted that his offence was so serious because he committed his crime "before a child".

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years and pay a £154 victim surcharge.