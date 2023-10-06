Man and woman arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending in Birmingham

An officer from the Illegal Money Lending Team

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) worked alongside offers from West Midlands Police to execute warrants at two addresses in the Selly Oak and Cotteridge areas of the city on Thursday.

Officers seized documentation and electronic devices from both addresses.

A 71-year-old man and 53-year-old woman have been taken into police custody and are helping with inquiries.

The IMLT works in partnership with Birmingham City Council Trading Standards Service to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders.

Tony Quigley, head of the IMLT, said: "Illegal money lending will not be tolerated in England, and we will continue to work with our partners to act against those who blight our communities in this way.

"If you think you or anyone you know has been targeted by an illegal lender, then get in touch with our team in complete confidence. Our specialist staff can offer support and advice on what to do next."

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has estimated that there could be up to 1.08 million people in debt to loan sharks in England.

Warning signs to look out for include if there is no paperwork or agreement on a loan, the lender keeps items until the debt is paid such as a passport or the lender takes things from you if you don't pay on time.

Other indications of a illegal money lending may be if the person loaning the money adds more interest or charges so the debt never goes down or uses intimidation or violence if you don't pay.