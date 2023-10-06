Jailed: Man made more than £1m with illegal TV services showing Premier League football, Sky and Disney

Through his firm 'Pikabox', Steven Mills, 58, of Yorton, Shrewsbury, provided set-top boxes, 'Firesticks', and apps to allow people to bypass TV subscriptions over the course of nearly four years – from October 2017 to July 2021.
A Shropshire man who made more than a million pounds providing illegal TV services showing Premier League football, Sky and Disney Plus, has been jailed.
