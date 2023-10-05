Notification Settings

Man stopped as he drove 'under the speed limit' found to be over the drink drive limit

Premium
By David TooleyWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A man has been banned from driving for 20 months after admitting having more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his breath.

Arun Devassykutty, aged 27, of Broad Street, Wolverhampton, was stopped in a Fiat Punto on the A454 at Bridgnorth on August 29, 2023 and found to have 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over twice the limit of 35.

