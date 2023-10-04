Three cars stolen from the same Walsall street in one night

Yew Tree Road, Shelfield, Walsall. Photo: Google

The incidents all took place on Yew Tree Road in Shelfield, Walsall, in the early hours of Thursday, September 28.

Two car key burglaries took place at two separate addresses. A Vauxhall Astra was stolen after a house was broken into around 3.30am, and then a short while later, two Ford vehicles were stolen from the same road.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating two car key burglaries which took place at two addresses on Yew Tree Road in Shelfield, Walsall, in the early hours.

"A Vauxhall Astra car was stolen after a house was broken into shortly after 3.30am. Then shortly before 3.45am two Ford vehicles were stolen from the same road.