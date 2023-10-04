Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three cars stolen from the same Walsall street in one night

By Sunil MiddaWalsallCrimePublished:

A police investigation is under way after a spree of crime on one street saw two car key burglaries, and three vehicles being stolen.

Yew Tree Road, Shelfield, Walsall. Photo: Google
Yew Tree Road, Shelfield, Walsall. Photo: Google

The incidents all took place on Yew Tree Road in Shelfield, Walsall, in the early hours of Thursday, September 28.

Two car key burglaries took place at two separate addresses. A Vauxhall Astra was stolen after a house was broken into around 3.30am, and then a short while later, two Ford vehicles were stolen from the same road.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating two car key burglaries which took place at two addresses on Yew Tree Road in Shelfield, Walsall, in the early hours.

"A Vauxhall Astra car was stolen after a house was broken into shortly after 3.30am. Then shortly before 3.45am two Ford vehicles were stolen from the same road.

"We are investigating and studying CCTV footage. People with information should contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation numbers 20/673373/23 or 20/846536/23."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News