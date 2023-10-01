Stripped vans found at Walsall chop shop as police spot truck carrying stolen vehicle

Police stopped this lorry when they saw it leaving a reported chop shop in Walsall. Photo: @Trafficwmp

Traffic officers from West Midlands Police spotted a blue MAN flat-bed truck carrying a recently stolen van in Walsall.

A statement on social media from the police division said: "We saw this truck leaving a reported chop shop in Walsall.

"It was stung pre-emptively and the driver was arrested when checks found it was carrying a recently stolen van. We then went to the chop shop & recovered further stolen vans that were being stripped."

The remains of a van found in the chop shop. Photo: @Trafficwmp