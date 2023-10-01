Police give update on driver arrested after suspected fatal hit-and-run near Dudley

Thorns Road, in Quarry Bank. Photo: Google Maps

The unnamed woman, aged in her 20s, died at at the scene after being struck on a pedestrian crossing on the A4036 Thorns Road in Quarry Bank at about 8pm on Friday.

Following the collision an 18-year-old motorist suspected of leaving the scene in a vehicle was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

West Midlands Police on Sunday said no charges had yet been laid and the man had been released police bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the officers should contact them via the force website quoting log 4547 of 29/9.

It is the second fatal collision in Thorns Road involving a pedestrian in as many years.

On August 28, 2021 Ion Baronescu, aged 50, died after being struck by a Mercedes car driven by Mohammed Zaber, 46, of Chapel Street in Lye.