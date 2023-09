Jetmir Pemaj, 33, was killed in Whitmore Reans on July 27. Photo: West Midlands Police

Lucious Winchester, of Birmingham, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday charged with the murder of Jetmir Pemaj, 33, following an alleged incident in Harrow Street,Whitmore Reans, on July 27.

The defendant is also charged with the attempted murder of another man on the same date.

A trial date has been set for February.