Teenager in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing

By James VukmirovicBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Birmingham.

The incident happened on Birdbrook Road in Old Oscott at around 2.25pm. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Police have begun an investigation after the 16-year-old was stabbed on Birdbook Road in Old Oscott on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2.25pm and saw the teenager taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries, while parts of Birdbrook Road was closed for police investigations.

The force said it had began enquiries and was checking CCTV footage to establish what happened and who was responsible and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "We're investigating after a teenager was stabbed on a Birmingham street this afternoon.

"We were called to Birdbrook Road in Old Oscott, at around 2.25pm.

"The 16-year-old has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"Part of Birdbrook Road has been closed while we investigate.

"We're carrying out CCTV enquiries as we work to establish what happened and who was responsible.

"Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 2566 of 27 September."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

