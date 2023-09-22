Man, 20, jailed for life for stabbing taxi driver to death

Oliver Pugh has been jailed for life for the murder of taxi driver Mohammed Istakhar.

Oliver Pugh was found guilty in July of the killing of Mohammed Istakhar, who was found with serious injuries on November 29 on Braggs Farm Road.

Sadly, nothing could be done to save the 44-year-old. Hours before, Mr Istakhar had picked up Pugh and another man in his taxi from Birmingham city centre.

Almost half an hour later they were captured on CCTV, chasing Mr Istakhar towards Lady Lane in Solihull.

Minutes later, CCTV showed the pair returning alone to Mr Istakhar’s taxi.

As it was driven away from the scene, CCTV captured an item, believed to be Mr Istakhar’s phone, being thrown from the car.

Mohammed Istakhar was stabbed to death in Solihull last November.

The taxi was captured pulling up outside Pugh’s house where both men got out and removed the taxi livery and number plates.

It was later driven to Malpit Close, where it was recovered by police for tests

When Mr Istakhar’s body was discovered, Pugh’s passport was found in his pocket.

A wanted appeal was issued for Pugh and following a number of leads from the public he was arrested hiding in a caravan in Derbyshire.

During interview, both denied any involvement in Mr. Istakhar’s death, suggesting that the other was to blame.

Today at Birmingham Crown Court Pugh was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 27 years.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood from the Homicide Team, said: “This was a horrific attack on a father who was out working that night to provide for his family.

“Earlier that evening, Pugh had also assaulted other men for no apparent reason. He was clearly intent on causing harm to others that night.