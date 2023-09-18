Notification Settings

CCTV: Police hunting man who exposed himself in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have released CCTV footage in the hunt for a man who exposed himself in Wolverhampton.

CCTV image: West Midands Police.


Officers said they had received "concerning" reports of a man exposing himself in Tettenhall and Tettenhall Green.

The force has released a CCTV clip of a man walking down a residential street, although officers stress that the footage is not "very clear".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We know this is causing concern for residents, and officers are continuing door to-door enquiries as we issue this CCTV clip and ask for your help to track down the offender.

"We know this isn't very clear footage but we'd ask people to look at the way he's walking and his clothes and see if they recognise him.

"We've extra patrols out to offer reassurance and we'd ask people to look at their recent doorbell and CCTV footage to see if they can help.

"The offender is described as well-built, about 6ft and wearing a black hooded top with a reflective strip across the middle and around the neck line.

"If you have any information please call us on 101 or contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting 20/809687/23."









