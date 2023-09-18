Courageous and inspirational police officers to be recognised with new bravery awards

West Midlands Police Federation has launched its own bravery awards, which will celebrate the dedication and commitment of officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Branch chair Rich Cooke said: “Our officers put their lives on the line every day, fighting crime and saving lives.

“We’ve seen the actions of our members recognised at the National Police Bravery Awards this year, which was fantastic.

“It is with this recognition and celebration in mind that West Midlands Police Federation has made the decision to deliver its own bravery awards.

“The risks officers face is often overlooked until tragedy occurs and the loss of an officer, such as the sad passing of Sergeant Graham Saville who made the ultimate sacrifice in trying to save another person, brings this into focus.

“The West Midlands Police Federation Bravery Awards will be an opportunity to shine a light on the brave and extraordinary actions of police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

“We look forward to hosting this event for them.”

The inaugural awards will be held at Tally Ho Conferencing and Banqueting Centre in Edgbaston on January 31.

There are seven awards, one for each geographical area of the force – Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

These awards are for an act of bravery in that geographical area which could have been carried out by any police officer in England and Wales.

Nominations for the awards aren’t limited to officers serving in those areas.

An eighth award, the Sam Hughes Award, will recognise an officer who has been an inspiration to or assisted others in the face of personal adversity.

The award is named after West Midlands Police Federation deputy chair Sam Hughes, who died earlier this year aged 53.

The overall winner will be presented with the PC David Green Shield.

This award is named after PC David Green, a 20-year-old officer who was stabbed to death by a mob in Birmingham city centre.

In PC Green’s 15-month career, he was commended three times for his bravery.

Rich said: “It serves as fitting tribute to name these awards after Sam and David.”

Nominations for the awards are now open and any federation member can nominate a colleague.

Email westmidlandspf@polfed.org to request a nomination form from the branch.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on November 30.

Jamie McDonnell, of Slater & Gordon Solicitors, who are the headline sponsor for the event, said: “Slater and Gordon has worked with the police federation for more than 60 years, providing legal services to police officers.

“We are proud to be headline sponsoring the West Midlands Police Federation Bravery Awards and to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of the attendees.”

The winner of the PC David Green Shield will represent West Midlands Police in the National Police Bravery awards, which includes a visit to Downing Street and a gala awards dinner in London.

This year, a team of West Midlands Police officers who put their own lives on the line as they formed a human chain to try to save four young boys who had fallen into a frozen lake, was named the overall national Police Bravery Award winner.