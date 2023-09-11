Fresh appeal to track down man convicted of attempting to murder his wife

Wanted man Sharaz Ali convicted of attempting to murder his wife.

Sharaz Ali, 42, was convicted of attempting to murder his wife after stabbing her on September 10, 2021.

During the trial in August last year he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued by Birmingham Crown Court.

Ali, who had been living in Stechford, Birmingham was tried and convicted in his absence.

Officers said they have been working to trace his whereabouts and understand he had been known to stay in Croydon, London, but they believe someone in Birmingham may know where he is.

Inspector Scott Shaw from our Public Protection Unit, said: "We've been working with other forces and investigating Ali's previous movements to try and establish where he is now.

"It is vital that our justice system is allowed to fully play out and that he serves the sentence that was issued by the court/or is brought back before the court to be sentenced."