Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three men arrested after man in 20s found dead in Dudley property

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Three men have been arrested after a man died in a property in Dudley last night, with police treating his death as suspicious.

Police in Dudley earlier today
Police in Dudley earlier today

Police were called shortly before midnight on Friday after a man in his 20s was found collapsed inside a multi-occupancy property in Vicar Street.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held to establish exactly how he died.

Three men, aged 43, 39 and 34, have been arrested in connection with his death.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are keeping an open mind at the moment and his death is currently being treated as suspicious.

"We have extra officers in the area today to offer reassurance to the community. A forensics team is at the at the scene as we gather evidence to establish exactly how he died.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote log number 5756-080923."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News