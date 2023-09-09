Three men arrested after man in 20s found dead in Dudley property

Police in Dudley earlier today

Police were called shortly before midnight on Friday after a man in his 20s was found collapsed inside a multi-occupancy property in Vicar Street.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held to establish exactly how he died.

Three men, aged 43, 39 and 34, have been arrested in connection with his death.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are keeping an open mind at the moment and his death is currently being treated as suspicious.

"We have extra officers in the area today to offer reassurance to the community. A forensics team is at the at the scene as we gather evidence to establish exactly how he died.