'I know I'm to blame': Dangerous driver locked up for failing to keep up with probation requirements

A dangerous driver has been jailed for nine months for breaching his suspended sentence by failing to keep up with his probation appointments.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.GV of Wolverhampton Crown Court. Updated stock pic.. Craig Martin, of Tipton, was originally arrested following an incident in the Black Country on December 13, 2019.