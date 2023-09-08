Police hunt Smethwick man wanted on suspicion of vehicle theft

West Midlands Police is asking anyone with information on Galoreprime Mawarire's whereabouts to come forward.
The 21-year-old is wanted on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle in March this year.
Anyone who have seen him is asked to contact police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/234007/23.
