Police hunt Smethwick man wanted on suspicion of vehicle theft

By Isabelle ParkinSmethwickCrimePublished:

Police are searching for a man from Smethwick wanted on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Galoreprime Mawarire is wanted on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle
West Midlands Police is asking anyone with information on Galoreprime Mawarire's whereabouts to come forward.

The 21-year-old is wanted on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle in March this year.

Anyone who have seen him is asked to contact police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/234007/23.

