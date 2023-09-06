Drink driver was speeding at wheel of high value car that had been stolen

Dudley Magistrates Court

Ignas Girdenis, 32, drove at speeds of around 50mph in Wolverhampton city centre and neighbouring countryside areas in a failed bid to evade pursuing police, having failed to stop for them on July 20 at about 2.30am.

Sentencing him at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, District Judge Michael Wheeler said the defendant was also more than three times the legal drink drive limit at the time.

"It was a Range Rover, a high performance car of high value that had been stolen. It was being driven with false plates and the correct plates were in the boot. The circumstances for you being in possession of it are unclear."

For dangerous driving Girdenis was jailed for six months, and for driving with excess alcohol he was jailed for two months to run concurrently. There was no separate penalty for driving not in accordance with his licence and having no insurance.

Girdenis, of Lincolnshire, admitted the matters. He was banned for two years and three months.

Defending solicitor Mr Mohammed Nasser said the defendant, of Carver Road, Boston, conceded that his actions crossed the custody threshold.