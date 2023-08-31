Notification Settings

Jaguar driver banned from the road after being over triple the alcohol limit

By David StubbingsPublished:

A Jaguar driver who was more than triple the alcohol limit was been banned from the road.

A breath test showed Ivan Cross was more than three times the drink drive limit
Ivan Cross, 50, was caught driving along Manor Way, Halesowen, on July 31.

A breath test recorded a result of 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, way above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Cross, of Shrewsbury, admitted drink-driving.

He was banned from driving for 29 months and given a two-year community order which includes up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Cross must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The court also ordered him to pay £135 costs and a £114 surcharge.

