Corner flag at Turf Moor the home stadium of Burnley. The 'attack' happened relatively close to the stadium.

Lancashire Police are appealing for "dashcam footage or any other information" after the bus was damaged when the brick was thrown from a footbridge by the junction 10 slip road - a couple of miles from Turf Moor.

No one was injured in the incident but officers confirmed the windscreen was damaged and said it "could have been a lot worse".

Burnley condemned the "attack" following the clash at Turf Moor, saying: "Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match.

"Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible."

A Lancashire Police statement said: "We would now like to hear from anybody who was travelling along that stretch of motorway and who either saw the incident or saw those responsible.

"We would especially like to hear from anybody who has dashcam which could help with our enquiries."

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, added: "This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn’t cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed."

"We cannot say at this point whether this was a targeted attack but enquiries are ongoing and this will form part of our investigation.

"We are now determined to find the person or people responsible and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.