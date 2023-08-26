Boy, 16, in serious condition in hospital after stabbing in Birmingham

The boy was stabbed in Birmingham on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm just outside University College Birmingham on Summer Row.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second boy also suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Detective Inspector Sara Beech, from the Major Crime Team, said: “We have spoken to several witnesses already and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We know that the area was really busy at the time, with lots of people enrolling at the college and would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch.

“CCTV is currently being reviewed and our forensics team have been carrying out forensic searches in the area.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.”

Police have also created a special online portal for people to send information, including mobile phone footage.