Former PCSO who helped supply cocaine haul imported from Mexico jailed for 12 years

PSCO Sundeep Singh Rai and Billy Hayre have been jailed for 12 years

PSCO Sundeep Singh Rai, 37, from West Bromwich, and Billy Hayre, 42, from Birmingham, were caught after more than 31 kilos of cocaine and 30 kilos of amphetamine were uncovered at Heathrow Airport.

The drugs arrived on a cargo plane from Mexico City in May last year. Following a surveillance operation the pair were arrested during a swoop in West Bromwich.

Sentencing them at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, Judge Jonathan Gosling said the defendants had played "significant" roles in the operation and he described their actions as "despicable".

"I have read the many letters written to me about you from people who think well of you. But I think they may have taken a different view if they see the sort of work I do with people who are addicted to cocaine and the kind of offences they commit to feed their habit."

Rai and Hayre pleaded guilty to to charges of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at a previous hearing.

They must serve half the jail terms before being released on licence.