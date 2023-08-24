Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rider of 'cloned' motorbike 'runs out of talent' as he topples over, ending police pursuit

By Daniel WaltonCannockCrimePublished:

Video released by police shows the moment the rider of a suspected cloned motorbike fell off as he 'ran out of talent'.

The rider was uninjured as they fell from their bike following a short pursuit with police
The rider was uninjured as they fell from their bike following a short pursuit with police

Officers from the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared the clip on social media on Wednesday evening, showing the final moments of the pursuit which ended with the toppling over and ending up in a heap on the floor.

In the video police are chasing the rider, who is speeding down Hayes Way, Cannock, attempting to evade the officers, before coming to earth with a bump outside the officers of Rostance Edwards.

On a post to Twitter, officers confirmed that the biker was uninjured following the fall, and was riding on cloned plates, had no license and insurance, the vehicle was not taxed, and the rider failed to stop for officers.

Staffordshire Police have been approached for more information.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News