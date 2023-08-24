Rider of 'cloned' motorbike 'runs out of talent' as he topples over, ending police pursuit

The rider was uninjured as they fell from their bike following a short pursuit with police

Officers from the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit shared the clip on social media on Wednesday evening, showing the final moments of the pursuit which ended with the toppling over and ending up in a heap on the floor.

In the video police are chasing the rider, who is speeding down Hayes Way, Cannock, attempting to evade the officers, before coming to earth with a bump outside the officers of Rostance Edwards.

On a post to Twitter, officers confirmed that the biker was uninjured following the fall, and was riding on cloned plates, had no license and insurance, the vehicle was not taxed, and the rider failed to stop for officers.

Short Pursuit with this cloned motorbike in @CannockPolice yesterday before the rider ran out of talent. 🫣 Fortunately uninjured.



No Licence ✅

No Insurance ✅

No Tax or MOT ✅

Fraudulent use of number plate ✅

Reported for all and fail to stop✅



Bike seized!#Traffic #RPU pic.twitter.com/isu2xhEu4f — Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit (@RoadPolicing) August 23, 2023